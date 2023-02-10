RBLX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.04, changing hands as low as $34.66 per share. Roblox Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBLX's low point in its 52 week range is $21.65 per share, with $73.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.