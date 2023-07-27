RBLX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.17, changing hands as low as $37.61 per share. Roblox Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RBLX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.3202 per share, with $53.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.91.
