RBI revises TLTRO bond investment rules

SINGAPORE, April 16 (IFR) - The Reserve Bank of India has said that banks borrowing funds under the Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) facility can invest a maximum of 10% in bonds from a single issuer.

The RBI made the rule change yesterday as it announced the fourth TLTRO tranche would be released on Friday. So far, three TLTRO tranches totalling Rs750bn (US$9.8bn) have been released and on Friday it will make Rs250bn available.

On March 27, the RBI announced the TLTRO facility to ease funding costs for corporate issuers. Onshore corporate bond yields had risen to a three-month high of 7.86% in March, across a weighted average of rating categories, according to Care Ratings, while CP yields had touched an eight-month high of 5.88% in March.

"This should help sectors like NBFCs [non-bank financial companies] which traditionally borrow from the market through bonds and CPs," wrote Care Ratings in March.

Banks can borrow up to three-year funds under the TLTRO at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate, but they must deploy the funds to invest in onshore investment grade bonds and commercial paper. Half of the investments have to be made in primary issues and half in the secondary market, and the bonds must be held to maturity.

However, the new rule will force banks to spread their investments between bonds from a larger number of issuers, rather than concentrating on the top names.

The first, second and third tranches of the TLTRO were 2.4, 3.99 and 4.5 times subscribed, showing there is still high demand from banks.

Initially, banks were required to deploy the funds within 15 days, but on April 13 the RBI said that the deadline was 30 days. It also said that banks which did not invest the funds within 30 days would see the interest rate on their TLTRO funds rise to the prevailing repo rate plus 200bp for as many days as the funds were not deployed.

