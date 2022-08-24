US Markets
RBI lifts restrictions on AmEx onboarding new customers in India

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it has lifted restrictions on American Express AXP.N that had prevented the U.S. company from onboarding new customers in India.

