RBGLY or CLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are likely familiar with Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGLY) and Clorox (CLX). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC and Clorox are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that RBGLY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

RBGLY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.99, while CLX has a forward P/E of 31.51. We also note that RBGLY has a PEG ratio of 2.77. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CLX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.11.

Another notable valuation metric for RBGLY is its P/B ratio of 4.28. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CLX has a P/B of 136.19.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to RBGLY's Value grade of B and CLX's Value grade of D.

RBGLY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that RBGLY is likely the superior value option right now.

