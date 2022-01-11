RBC's Top 30 Global Stock Investments for 2022

It will be tough to top the S&P 500's whopper of a performance in 2021. But investors can still look forward to "solid" if more "moderate" returns in the year ahead, says RBC Capital Markets – and perhaps even better with the right stock investments.

"The overall outlook for the next six to 12 months remains optimistic due to strong assessments for fundamentals, valuations, cash deployment and margins, balanced by more cautious views regarding fiscal policy," writes the U.S. Equity Strategy team at RBC.

True, COVID-19, inflation, labor, supply chain, pricing power and regulation remain key concerns, the strategists note. However, RBC industry analysts remain "generally confident in their companies' ability to manage through challenges, including omicron."

With those factors in mind, RBC Capital Markets has put together a list of their top 30 global stock investments for the year ahead. The equity strategy team's picks span the market's 11 major sectors, and in many cases overlap with Kiplinger's own 22 best stocks to buy for 2022.

Some highlights include:

S&P Global (SPGI, $435.39). The provider of financial information, analytics and credit ratings products ranks as one of Wall Street's 12 best financial stocks. RBC is on board as well, thanks to the firm's strategic acquisition of IHS Markit (INFO). The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, "should accelerate [SPGI's] revenue growth profile and deliver double-digit earnings growth driven by upside to revenue and cost synergies," RBC says. (Share prices as of Jan. 10. Analysts' consensus recommendations and other data courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence, unless otherwise noted.)

ConocoPhillips (COP, $81.03). The independent oil and gas exploration & production company "offers a returns-focused value proposition, a strong balance sheet, and peer-leading distributions," RBC says. The broader analyst community definitely agrees, giving COP a consensus recommendation of Buy, with high conviction, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Indeed, the Street is so bullish on the name that SPGI makes the list of 9 best energy stocks to buy for 2022.

UnitedHeath Group (UNH, $465.00). The nation's largest health insurer by market value and revenue routinely ranks among analysts' top-rated Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks, and makes the list of Wall Street's 12 best healthcare stocks to buy for 2022, as well. "Despite its scale, we believe the company offers investors a strong growth profile and excellent visibility, with earnings per share increasing at a targeted 13% to 16% clip annually," notes RBC.

See the table below for RBC Capital Market's full list of 30 best global stock investments for 2022. And be sure to check out Wall Street's top stocks to buy across individual market sectors, including analysts' 12 best industrial stocks to buy for 2022, their 12 best real estate investment trusts (REITs) and their top 12 communications services stocks for the new year.

RBC Capital Markets

