RBC's deal for HSBC Canada to win approval -Bloomberg News

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will approve Royal Bank of Canada's RY.TO deal to acquire HSBC Holdings' HSBA.L Canadian operations, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's office is set to issue a statement allowing the deal, the report said.

The bureau also said HSBC Canada's competitive impact was limited when compared to other financial institutions and found that the unit of the British bank had achieved limited market penetration in most financial services.

Poilievre has urged Ottawa to reject the deal and had said that blocking the acquisition is a clear step the government could take to address affordability concerns.

RBC has said it expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2024.

HSBC, which once advertised itself as the "world's local bank," has more than 130 branches and 780,000 customers in Canada. The Canadian exit came as a part of its strategy to shrink its global footprint and focus on the Chinese market.

RBC, HSBC and Canada's finance department did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

