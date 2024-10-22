RBC would buy Regeneron on weakness with biosimilar Eylea priced in

RBC Capital notes that it was announced that the Court of Appeals denied Regeneron’s (REGN) motion for an emergency injunction and the temporary stay has been lifted. The Court of Appeals, however, did grant agreed-upon expedited briefing and oral argument in this appeal, with an oral hearing scheduled to be held in January 2025. Though Amgen (AMGN) is now more able to launch their biosimilar Eylea at risk, the firm sees “multiple reasons why downside from here is not warranted,” arguing that the worst case is “likely already more than baked in.” The firm, which adds that it would buy on weakness, has an Outperform rating and $1,260 price target on Regeneron shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on REGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.