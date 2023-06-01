News & Insights

RBC says resolving display issue with online, mobile banking

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

June 01, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, June 1 (Reuters) - The Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO is working to resolve a technical issue that is preventing transactions displaying for online and mobile banking clients, the bank said on Twitter.

"We are aware of an issue with transactions not displaying in online and mobile banking. Our tech team is actively working on resolving this," RBC said in a tweet.

There were about 230 user reports of problems at RBC, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

