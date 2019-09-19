RBC says ECB likely to keep rates on hold, not cut rates again this year

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

RBC Capital Markets said on Thursday it now expected the European Central bank to keep its deposit rate on hold at -0.5% for the foreseeable future, having previously forecast further rate cuts this year.

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - RBC Capital Markets said on Thursday it now expected the European Central bank to keep its deposit rate on hold at -0.5% for the foreseeable future, having previously forecast further rate cuts this year.

The ECB cut its depo rate a week ago and money markets do not fully price in another 10 basis point cut until next April. The implications of the ECB's rate tiering policy and open-ended asset purchases have prompted investors to reassess expectations for another rate cut. ECBWATCH

"We now expect the ECB to keep the deposit rate on hold (at -0.5%) for the foreseeable future, as our base case, compared to our previous call for a 20 bps cut in the September and December meetings," RBC said in a note.

RBC said the ECB was now only like to cut rates again if the data deteriorated further and that the central bank gave the impression that it was trying to avoid placing unnecessary negative effects on banks' profits.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More