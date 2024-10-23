RBC Royal Bank cuts prime rate to 5.95% from 6.45%

RBC Royal Bank is decreasing its prime rate by 50 basis points from 6.45% to 5.95%, effective October 24, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.