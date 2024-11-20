RBC remains bullish on Zeta Global, says reaction to short report ‘overdone’

After hosting Zeta Global (ZETA) management for investor sessions at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, RBC Capital thinks the reaction to the short report has been overdone and appreciates the transparency that management has shown so far in addressing it. From here, the firm came away feeling good about the core business as the key catalysts n are around ARPU and customer expansion, differentiation from the CDP, as well as its land-and-expand-and-extend flywheel. RBC Capital has an Outperform rating on Zeta Global with a price target of $43.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZETA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.