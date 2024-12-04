News & Insights

RBC remains bullish on Shift4 as CEO leaves to join new Trump administration

December 04, 2024 — 01:30 pm EST

RBC Capital notes that Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman was nominated by President Trump to be incoming NASA Administrator, which he has accepted, per a release to Shift4 employees. The release also outlines that Isaacman will stay as CEO until his confirmation by Congress and, seemingly, that current Shift4 President, Taylor Lauber, will remain at the company, which gives the firm confidence in the broader growth strategy remaining in place. Additionally, Isaacman plans to retain the majority of his equity interest in the company, subject to ethics obligations, and will move to reduce his voting power to be commensurate with other Class-A shareholders, RBC notes. The firm has an Outperform rating on the shares with a price target of $116.

Tags

