RBC moves AGM meeting online after COVID-positive case

April 7 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO said late on Wednesday it has changed its annual general meeting of shareholders to a virtual-only format after confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19.

The case had "impacted a number of critical annual meeting staff members and participants," the bank said. (https://bit.ly/3JgNh5x)

The event will be held online on Thursday at 9:30 AM ET.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

