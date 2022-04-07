US Markets
RBC moves AGM meeting online after COVID-positive case

Contributor
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Royal Bank of Canada said late on Wednesday it has changed its annual general meeting of shareholders to a virtual-only format after confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19.

The case had "impacted a number of critical annual meeting staff members and participants," the bank said. (https://bit.ly/3JgNh5x)

The event will be held online on Thursday at 9:30 AM ET.

