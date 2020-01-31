RBC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.77, changing hands as low as $78.10 per share. Regal Beloit Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBC's low point in its 52 week range is $67.74 per share, with $87.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.12.

