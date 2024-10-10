RBC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of RBC Bearings Inc (Symbol: RBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $276.33, changing hands as low as $275.62 per share. RBC Bearings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBC's low point in its 52 week range is $214.14 per share, with $309.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $276.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.