RBC iShares Launches iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) on TSX

RBC iShares launches a CAD-hedged ETF for broad U.S. equity market exposure, starting trading on TSX today.

Quiver AI Summary

RBC iShares has announced the launch of the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), which provides investors with comprehensive exposure to the entire U.S. equity market, including various company sizes. This new ETF, which begins trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol XTOH, offers Canadian dollar hedging and features an annual management fee of 0.07%. It complements the recently launched iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (XTOT) and is managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. RBC iShares aims to help investors build efficient portfolios, while BlackRock emphasizes its commitment to financial well-being through accessible investment options.

Potential Positives

RBC iShares has expanded its ETF lineup with the launch of a new fund, providing investors broader exposure to the U.S. equity market.

The new iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) offers an efficient way for Canadian investors to mitigate currency risk.

The fund's competitive annual management fee of 0.07% enhances its attractiveness for cost-conscious investors.

This launch complements a previously introduced ETF, indicating continued growth and innovation within RBC iShares’ product offerings.

Potential Negatives

The launch of the new iShares Fund may contribute to market saturation, potentially leading to reduced interest or investment in previous ETF offerings from RBC iShares.



The reliance on BlackRock for management may raise concerns about the level of control RBC has over its own fund offerings and investment strategies.



The press release does not provide specific performance metrics or past success stories of the tracked index, which could leave potential investors wanting more concrete data on the fund's expected performance.

FAQ

What is the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)?

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) offers broad exposure to the total U.S. equity market.

When did the iShares Fund start trading on the TSX?

The iShares Fund began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 26, 2025.

Who manages the iShares Fund?

The iShares Fund is managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.

What is the annual management fee for the iShares Fund?

The annual management fee for the iShares Fund is 0.07% of its daily net asset value.

How can I learn more about RBC iShares?

You can learn more about RBC iShares by visiting their official website at https://www.rbcishares.com.

$BLK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BLK stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BLK Insider Trading Activity

$BLK insiders have traded $BLK stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J. RICHARD KUSHEL (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,430 shares for an estimated $32,063,608 .

. LAURENCE FINK (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 16,485 shares for an estimated $15,119,633.

$BLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $BLK stock to their portfolio, and 1,556 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$BLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1167.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1175.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $1160.0 on 01/13/2025

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares expands its iShares Core exchange traded fund (ETF) lineup with the launch of the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (the ‘iShares Fund’).





The iShares Fund will provide investors with broad-based exposure to the total U.S. equity market, covering large-, mid-, small-, and micro-capitalized companies. The iShares Fund is a Canadian dollar-hedged offering and complements the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF, XTOT, which was launched on June 2, 2025.





The iShares Fund is expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) today; the iShares Fund is managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc (“BlackRock”).











Fund Name









Ticker









Annual





Management





Fee







1













iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XTOH





0.07%



2















RBC iShares aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. RBC iShares is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.





For more information about RBC iShares, please visit



https://www.rbcishares.com



.







About BlackRock







BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit



www.blackrock.com/corporate



.







About iShares







iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.





iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.







About RBC







Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at



rbc.com



.





We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at



rbc.com/peopleandplanet



.







About RBC Global Asset Management









RBC Global Asset Management



(RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional) manage approximately $693 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.





RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.





® / TM Trademark(s) of Royal Bank of Canada. Used under license. iSHARES is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used under license. © 2025 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. All rights reserved.







Contact for Media:







Sydney Punchard





Email:



Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com











_______________________







1



As an annualized percentage of the iShares Fund’s daily net asset value.







2



If applicable, BlackRock Canada or an affiliate is entitled to receive a fee for acting as manager of each iShares ETF in which this iShares Fund may invest (an “underlying product fee” and together with the management fee payable to BlackRock Canada, the “total annual fee”). As the underlying product fees are embedded in the market value of the iShares ETFs in which this iShares Fund may invest, any underlying product fees are borne indirectly by this iShares Fund. BlackRock Canada will adjust the management fee payable to it by this iShares Fund to ensure that the total annual fees paid directly or indirectly to BlackRock Canada and its affiliates by this iShares Fund will not exceed the percentage of the NAV set out above. The total annual fee is exclusive of HST. Any underlying product fees borne indirectly by this iShares Fund are calculated and accrued daily and are paid not less than annually.



