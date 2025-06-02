RBC iShares Expands ETF Lineup with Launch of Two New Funds for Canadian Investors

RBC iShares launches two new ETFs, offering broad U.S. equity and Canadian bond market exposure for investors.

Quiver AI Summary

RBC iShares has launched two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to enhance its Core ETF lineup: the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (XTOT), which offers comprehensive exposure to the total U.S. equity market, and the iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF (XSMB), which targets a diversified array of Canadian bonds with maturities between 1 and 10 years. With management fees set at 0.07% for XTOT and 0.15% for XSMB, these funds aim to provide Canadian investors with affordable access to U.S. equity and Canadian bond markets, respectively. BlackRock Canada's Head of Product, Steven Leong, emphasizes that these ETFs will help investors build resilient portfolios and achieve their financial objectives. The new funds are now available for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Potential Positives

Launch of two new iShares ETFs expands the company's product lineup, enhancing its offerings for investors seeking diversified portfolios.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF provides broad-based exposure to the U.S. equity market, appealing to Canadian investors looking for convenient investment options.

The introduction of the iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF meets the growing demand for fixed income ETFs in Canada, facilitating investor access to a diversified range of Canadian bonds.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not disclose potential risks or uncertainties associated with the newly launched ETFs, which could leave investors uninformed about challenges they might face.

The reliance on BlackRock as the manager of the iShares Funds may raise concerns regarding conflicts of interest, especially given BlackRock's stature in the industry.

The introduction of new ETFs may lead to increased competition in the market, potentially impacting the performance and sales of existing products offered by RBC iShares.

FAQ

What new ETFs has RBC iShares launched?

RBC iShares launched the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (XTOT) and the iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF (XSMB).

What is the focus of the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF?

This ETF provides broad-based exposure to the total U.S. equity market, covering all company sizes from large to micro-capitalized.

What benefits does the iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF offer?

This ETF offers exposure to a diversified range of Canadian bonds, providing income and portfolio stabilization amid market volatility.

What are the management fees for the new iShares Funds?

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF has a fee of 0.07%, while the iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF has a fee of 0.15%.

Where can investors find more information about RBC iShares?

Investors can visit the RBC iShares website at https://www.rbcishares.com for more information about their ETFs and investment options.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares expands its iShares Core exchange traded fund (ETF) lineup with the launch of two iShares ETFs (each an ‘iShares Fund’ and collectively, the ‘iShares Funds’).





The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (XTOT) will provide investors with broad-based exposure to the total U.S. equity market, covering large-, mid-, small-, and micro-capitalized companies. The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF will also be available in a U.S.-dollar denominated class (XTOT.U).





“We are pleased to expand our suite of low-cost, diversified core ETFs with the addition of the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF. This new ETF offers investors a convenient way to access broad-based exposure to the total U.S. equity market, making investing in global markets easier and more affordable for Canadians,” said



Steven Leong, Head of Product at BlackRock Canada.







The iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF (XSMB) will provide investors with exposure to a broadly diversified range of Canadian domiciled bonds with maturities between 1 and 10 years, which may include any or all of federal, provincial, corporate (including certain qualifying asset-backed securities) and municipal bonds.





“Canadians continue to embrace fixed income ETFs as efficient tools for building resilient, well-diversified portfolios. With this launch, we are excited to provide access to a broad portfolio of Canadian government and corporate bonds with 10 years remaining to maturity or less. This exposure allows investors to generate income while offering a source of portfolio stabilization amid volatility,” added



Mr. Leong.







The iShares Funds are listed in the table below and are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today; the iShares Funds are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (BlackRock Canada), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.











Fund Name









Ticker









Annual





Management





Fee







1













iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF





XTOT,





XTOT.U





0.07%



2











iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF





XSMB





0.15%













RBC iShares aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. RBC iShares is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.





For more information about RBC iShares, please visit



https://www.rbcishares.com



.







About BlackRock







BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit



www.blackrock.com/corporate



.







About iShares







iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.





iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.







About RBC







Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at



rbc.com



.





We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at



rbc.com/peopleandplanet



.







About RBC Global Asset Management









RBC Global Asset Management



(RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional) manage approximately $710 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.





RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.





® / TM Trademark(s) of Royal Bank of Canada. Used under license. iSHARES is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used under license. © 2025 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. All rights reserved.







Contact for Media:







Sydney Punchard





Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com











1







As an annualized percentage of the iShares Fund’s daily net asset value.











2







If applicable, BlackRock Canada or an affiliate is entitled to receive a fee for acting as manager of each iShares ETF in which this iShares Fund may invest (an “underlying product fee” and together with the management fee payable to BlackRock Canada, the “total annual fee”). As the underlying product fees are embedded in the market value of the iShares ETFs in which this iShares Fund may invest, any underlying product fees are borne indirectly by this iShares Fund. BlackRock Canada will adjust the management fee payable to it by this iShares Fund to ensure that the total annual fees paid directly or indirectly to BlackRock Canada and its affiliates by this iShares Fund will not exceed the percentage of the NAV set out above. The total annual fee is exclusive of HST. Any underlying product fees borne indirectly by this iShares Fund are calculated and accrued daily and are paid not less than annually.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.