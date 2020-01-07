RBC has no plans to take any restructuring charges: CEO

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO has no plan to take any restructuring charges, Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said on Tuesday, following a C$357 million ($274.7 million) charge that Bank of Montreal BMO.TO took in the fourth quarter.

"If we were to take a restructuring charge, we would have taken it in Q4," McKay said at the RBC Canadian Bank CEO conference.

BMO took the charge as it cut about 810 jobs as part of its push to reduce its workforce by 20% and increase efficiencies.

($1 = 1.2998 Canadian dollars)

