RBC Gains From Strength in Aerospace & Defense Unit: Can It Sustain?

RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC is benefiting from the strong performance of the Aerospace & Defense segment. Strength in the commercial aerospace market, driven by strong growth in orders from the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and the aftermarket verticals, is driving the segment’s results. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended March 28, 2026), revenues from the segment surged 41.2% year over year.



The robust backlog level of $2.3 billion, exiting the quarter, along with the company’s strong execution on incremental orders in the commercial aerospace market, is expected to be a tailwind for the segment.



While the commercial aerospace market has remained a key driver for RBC, the defense side of the industry is also showing positive momentum. Solid demand for the company’s bearings and engineered component products in the defense market, supported by marine and missile programs, bodes well for the segment moving ahead. Within the segment, revenues from the commercial aerospace market increased 17.8% in the fiscal fourth quarter, while those from the defense market surged 64.5%.



RBC’s Aerospace & Defense unit is expected to maintain a strong growth trajectory going forward, supported by robust budgetary provisions for the U.S. defense sector and strength in air travel.

RBC’s Peers in the Aerospace & Defense Market

Commercial aircraft and aftermarket activity continue to support Textron Inc.’s TXT Aviation franchise. In the first quarter of 2026, Textron Aviation revenues increased 22% year over year, driven by higher aircraft revenues and a 10% increase in aftermarket parts and services revenues. Backlog at Textron Aviation rose to $8.0 billion as of April 4, 2026, from $7.7 billion at year-end 2025.



RTX Corporation RTX is witnessing solid momentum in commercial aerospace, strong defense orders and a robust backlog. Rising global air traffic, higher commercial OEM and aftermarket sales, and strong demand for large commercial engines and Pratt Canada operations should aid RTX’s growth. RTX Corp.’s defense business remains well-positioned, backed by strong bookings from the Pentagon and foreign allies.

RBC's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RBC Bearings have surged 38.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 6.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, RBC is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54X, above the industry’s average of 22.60X. RBC Bearings carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2027 (ending March 2027) earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.



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RBC Bearings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.