US Markets

RBC first to cut Canada prime rate to 3.45%

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Royal Bank of Canada cut the prime rate for Canadian borrowers to 3.45% from 3.95% on Wednesday, the first reduction since July 2015, kicking off a raft of expected cuts in response to the Bank of Canada's 50-basis-point interest rate cut.

March 4 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO cut the prime rate for Canadian borrowers to 3.45% from 3.95% on Wednesday, the first reduction since July 2015, kicking off a raft of expected cuts in response to the Bank of Canada's 50-basis-point interest rate cut.

Canada's other banks are expected to follow suit. The lenders in 2018 incorporated into their prime rates the full extent of the central bank's three interest rate increases.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by Bharath Manjesh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular