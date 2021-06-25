RBC Direct Investing Launches Free, Customizable Trading Dashboard

RBC Direct Investing, Royal Bank of Canada's (RY) online brokerage platform, has launched a customizable Trading Dashboard in the form of a web application offered free of charge to all of its customers.

Features of the dynamic Trading Dashboard include advanced graphics capabilities, drawing tools, real-time visual indicators, and video tutorials to facilitate trading.

RBC Direct Investing President & CEO Lori Darlington said, "Our clients told us what they were looking for and the features we've introduced reflect their feedback, including their two top asks for the Dashboard: the ability to customize and configure views and the ability to access news and research. This is such an exciting time for self-directed investors and the online brokerage industry, as we continue to see more Canadians choosing to start trading themselves."

The Trading Dashboard represents a further value addition by RBC Direct Investing, which continues to enhance its self-serve options to provide investors with a better investing experience. Other enhancements include a Value Analyzer tool to help investors establish the fair value of a stock, the consolidation of stock, ETF, and mutual fund screeners into a single navigation menu link, and real-time streaming quotes at no cost to all clients. (See Royal Bank of Canada stock chart on TipRanks)

On Wednesday, CIBC analyst Paul Holden kept a Hold rating on RY while lowering its price target to C$131.00 (from C$133.00). This implies 4.3% upside potential.

Holden said during an earnings call that he believes the problem is that there's so much liquidity out there that a return to industry-level loan growth might take longer than expected.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic on RY with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 6 Buys and 3 Holds. The average Royal Bank of Canada analyst price target of C$134.26 implies 6.3% upside potential to current levels.

TipRanks’ Smart Score

RY scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock returns have strong potential to beat the overall market.

Related News:

RBC Insight Edge is Now Available for Direct Access to Commercial And SMB Clients

RBC Teams Up With NCTR on First Truth and Reconciliation Week

Royal Bank of Canada Unveils RBCx for Tech Firms

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.