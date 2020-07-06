US Markets
RY

RBC commits C$150 million to diversity efforts

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Royal Bank of Canada is committing C$150 million ($111 million) to racial diversity initiatives and aims to increase the proportion of non-white executives to 30% from 20%, Canada's biggest lender said on Monday.

TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO is committing C$150 million ($111 million) to racial diversity initiatives and aims to increase the proportion of non-white executives to 30% from 20%, Canada's biggest lender said on Monday.

The bank pledged C$100 million over five years in small business loans to Black entrepreneurs and said it would invest C$50 million until 2025 to create opportunities for 25,000 Black, Indigenous and people of color.

RBC is also committing to have BIPOC youth represent 40% of all summer opportunities by focusing on recruiting from Black and Indigenous groups, it said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3547 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular