RBC CEO McKay sees faster recovery pushing central banks to raise rates next year

TORONTO, March 9 (Reuters) - A faster-than-expected economic recovery and pick-up in inflation, driven by rapid deployment of the coronavirus vaccine, will put pressure on central banks to raise interest rates as early as next year, Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Dave McKay said on Tuesday.

With the Canadian and U.S. economies growing faster than expected, inflationary pressure will build "earlier than later," McKay said at the RBC Capital Global Financial Conference.

"We do see a challenge to policy, central banks having to respond to this ... in the latter half of 2022 versus late 2023, even 2024," he said.

RBC has predicted economic growth of 5% to 6% this year, but that could speed up to the high single digits, McKay said.

Money markets are already anticipating a earlier tightening of interest rates, pricing in about 40 basis points of tightening by the end of 2022 , up from 10 basis points in mid-February, even though the central bank has pledged to keep rates at a record low 0.25% until 2023.

