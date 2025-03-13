RBC Capital Upgrades Wells Fargo (WBAG:WFC)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo (WBAG:WFC) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,749 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo. This is an increase of 326 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC is 0.66%, an increase of 135.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.24% to 3,034,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 141,978K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128,208K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 34.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 104,306K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,889K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 18.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 90,125K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,158K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 87,312K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,250K shares , representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 24.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 71,287K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,180K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 19.29% over the last quarter.

