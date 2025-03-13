RBC Capital Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (WFC.PRZ)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (NYSE:WFC.PRZ) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC.PRZ is 0.41%, an increase of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 18,514K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 5,606K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,547K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRZ by 0.92% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 3,311K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRZ by 1.33% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 2,931K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963K shares , representing an increase of 33.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRZ by 41.22% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 1,613K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRZ by 5.01% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 1,015K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares , representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRZ by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.