RBC Capital Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (WFC.PRD)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (NYSE:WFC.PRD) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC.PRD is 0.28%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 10,004K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,450K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRD by 3.30% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 2,054K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRD by 2.63% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 1,004K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRD by 5.46% over the last quarter.

PIGIX - PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Fund Institutional holds 679K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 629K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRD by 8.73% over the last quarter.

