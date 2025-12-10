RBC Capital Upgrades Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt (VALE)

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:VALE) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.61% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $13.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.00 to a high of $15.74. The average price target represents an increase of 7.61% from its latest reported closing price of $12.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 44,955MM, a decrease of 78.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VALE is 0.35%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.03% to 931,126K shares. The put/call ratio of VALE is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 56,457K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,814K shares , representing an increase of 11.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 19.11% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 46,215K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,305K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 9.30% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 45,735K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,207K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 11.61% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 32,332K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares , representing an increase of 97.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 5,545.96% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 28,962K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,810K shares , representing an increase of 14.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 20.95% over the last quarter.

