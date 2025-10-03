RBC Capital Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.43% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Toronto-Dominion Bank is $78.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.46 to a high of $90.49. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.43% from its latest reported closing price of $81.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Toronto-Dominion Bank is 60,221MM, a decrease of 5.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 930 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 7.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TD is 0.46%, an increase of 5.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 931,415K shares. The put/call ratio of TD is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 144,644K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156,942K shares , representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 87.07% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 76,615K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,444K shares , representing a decrease of 20.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 1.76% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 43,872K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,417K shares , representing a decrease of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TD by 0.68% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 42,077K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,190K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 38.77% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 37,365K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,036K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TD by 14.62% over the last quarter.

