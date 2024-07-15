RBC Capital Upgrades TD SYNNEX (SNX)

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.89% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for TD SYNNEX is $138.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.89% from its latest reported closing price of $112.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TD SYNNEX is 67,851MM, an increase of 20.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in TD SYNNEX. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 16.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNX is 0.38%, an increase of 18.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.06% to 93,621K shares. The put/call ratio of SNX is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 17,384K shares representing 20.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,403K shares , representing a decrease of 63.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 3,061K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 2,248K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,163K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,982K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,407K shares , representing a decrease of 21.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 4.02% over the last quarter.

TD Synnex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

