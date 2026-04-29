RBC Capital Upgrades Tamboran Resources (TBN)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.76% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tamboran Resources is $56.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 57.76% from its latest reported closing price of $35.56 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Tamboran Resources is 4MM, an increase of 11,310.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tamboran Resources. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 19.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBN is 0.23%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.78% to 8,034K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HITE Hedge Asset Management holds 2,037K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBN by 37.04% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 859K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 795K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing an increase of 64.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBN by 190.66% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 714K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares , representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBN by 46.00% over the last quarter.

Yaupon Capital Management holds 516K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBN by 4.06% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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