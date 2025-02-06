RBC Capital Upgrades SSR Mining (LSE:0VGE)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for SSR Mining (LSE:0VGE) from Underperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.12% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for SSR Mining is 9.63 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 8.01 GBX to a high of 10.82 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 43.12% from its latest reported closing price of 6.73 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for SSR Mining is 1,337MM, an increase of 21.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSR Mining. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0VGE is 0.22%, an increase of 114.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.70% to 189,490K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 16,838K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,685K shares , representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VGE by 10.42% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 9,732K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,229K shares , representing an increase of 15.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VGE by 36.66% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,250K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,231K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VGE by 8.68% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 8,277K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,840K shares , representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VGE by 20.44% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 7,615K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,684K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VGE by 9.54% over the last quarter.

