RBC Capital Upgrades Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt () (SBSW)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:SBSW) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.95% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $4.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.17 to a high of $5.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.95% from its latest reported closing price of $4.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 144,645MM, an increase of 29.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBSW is 0.10%, an increase of 21.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 113,168K shares. The put/call ratio of SBSW is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor Capital LLP holds 27,798K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,512K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 24.52% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,542K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,102K shares , representing an increase of 22.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 33.02% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6,094K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,644K shares , representing an increase of 23.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 6,027K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,144K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 21.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,582K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,556K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 93.01% over the last quarter.

Sibanye Stillwater Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sibanye-Stillwater is a leading international precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States and Southern Africa, gold operations and projects in South Africa, and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. It is the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and rhodium, the second largest primary producer of palladium and a top tier gold producer, ranking third globally, on a gold-equivalent basis, as well as a significant producer of other PGMs and associated minerals such as chrome. We are also the globally leading recycler and processor of spent PGM catalytic converter materials.

