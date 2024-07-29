RBC Capital Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (LSE:0L35)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Sarepta Therapeutics (LSE:0L35) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.00% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is 201.44 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 149.10 GBX to a high of 246.13 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 40.00% from its latest reported closing price of 143.89 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is 2,272MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L35 is 0.32%, an increase of 20.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 97,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,891K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,346K shares , representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,818K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,741K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,344K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,246K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,128K shares , representing a decrease of 27.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 0.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,796K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 22.73% over the last quarter.

