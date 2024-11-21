RBC Capital Upgrades Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Sage Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:SAGE) from Underperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.62% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sage Therapeutics is $13.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 178.62% from its latest reported closing price of $4.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sage Therapeutics is 209MM, an increase of 96.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sage Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAGE is 0.05%, an increase of 14.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 57,870K shares. The put/call ratio of SAGE is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,592K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,481K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 36.61% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 5,391K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,216K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 36.27% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,461K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,465K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 33.77% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,860K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,305K shares , representing a decrease of 50.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 63.42% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,604K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 27.48% over the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. The Company is pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and its depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Its mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.