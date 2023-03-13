RBC Capital Upgrades SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

On March 13, 2023, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.42% Upside

As of March 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for SAGE Therapeutics is $56.34. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 42.42% from its latest reported closing price of $39.56.

The projected annual revenue for SAGE Therapeutics is $118MM, an increase of 1,438.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$8.46.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,516K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933K shares, representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,969K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,971K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 17.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,897K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares, representing a decrease of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 15.23% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,798K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 9.38% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 1,583K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares, representing a decrease of 14.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 27.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAGE Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAGE is 0.17%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 57,995K shares. The put/call ratio of SAGE is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sage Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. The Company is pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and its depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Its mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner.

