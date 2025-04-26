RBC Capital Upgrades Procter & Gamble (BIT:1PG)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Procter & Gamble (BIT:1PG) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is €159.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of €127.11 to a high of €183.26. The average price target represents an increase of 10.88% from its latest reported closing price of €143.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is 90,783MM, an increase of 8.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is an increase of 229 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PG is 0.70%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 1,816,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,782K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,487K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PG by 5.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,749K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,654K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PG by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 56,472K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,205K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PG by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 31,282K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 30,480K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,986K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PG by 3.78% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

