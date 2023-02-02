RBC Capital Upgrades Owens-Illinois (OI)

On February 2, 2023, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Owens-Illinois from Sector Perform to Outperform.

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Owens-Illinois is $19.29. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.83% from its latest reported closing price of $21.63.

The projected annual revenue for Owens-Illinois is $7,131MM, an increase of 4.01%. The projected annual EPS is $2.28, a decrease of 39.25%.

Owens-Illinois said on February 4, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2020 received the payment on March 16, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $21.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 3.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=70).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,384,651 shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,903,322 shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OI by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Abrams Capital Management holds 6,934,144 shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 5,405,804 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,469,475 shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OI by 43.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,704,264 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,601,670 shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OI by 1.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,953,571 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,938,055 shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OI by 3.16% over the last quarter.

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens-Illinois. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OI is 0.2140%, an increase of 9.6129%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 163,661K shares.

At O-I Glass, Inc., we love glass and we're proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it's also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.1 billion in 2020.

