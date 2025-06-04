RBC Capital Upgrades NovaGold Resources (TSX:NG)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for NovaGold Resources (TSX:NG) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 171.69% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for NovaGold Resources is $14.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.91 to a high of $14.46. The average price target represents an increase of 171.69% from its latest reported closing price of $5.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in NovaGold Resources. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NG is 0.09%, an increase of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 245,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 27,238K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 23,797K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,385K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NG by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 21,723K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,902K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NG by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 18,592K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,007K shares , representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NG by 7.06% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 18,231K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,035K shares , representing a decrease of 42.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NG by 43.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.