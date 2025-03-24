RBC Capital Upgrades NOV (NOV)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for NOV (NYSE:NOV) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.52% Upside

As of March 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for NOV is $19.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.52% from its latest reported closing price of $15.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NOV is 9,868MM, an increase of 11.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 867 funds or institutions reporting positions in NOV. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOV is 0.22%, an increase of 7.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 489,825K shares. The put/call ratio of NOV is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 41,458K shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,027K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 39,654K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,153K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 2.25% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 38,136K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,119K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 0.78% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 28,255K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 16,773K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,047K shares , representing an increase of 22.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 2.93% over the last quarter.

NOV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV's deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

