RBC Capital Upgrades NOV (BMV:NOV)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for NOV (BMV:NOV) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in NOV. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOV is 0.00%, an increase of 35.49%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 41,458K shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,027K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 39,654K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,153K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 2.25% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 38,136K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,119K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 0.78% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 28,255K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 16,773K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,047K shares , representing an increase of 22.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 2.93% over the last quarter.

