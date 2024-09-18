RBC Capital Upgrades NMI Holdings (NMIH)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for NMI Holdings (NasdaqGM:NMIH) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.40% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for NMI Holdings is $42.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 3.40% from its latest reported closing price of $41.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NMI Holdings is 611MM, a decrease of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in NMI Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMIH is 0.20%, an increase of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 94,304K shares. The put/call ratio of NMIH is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,191K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,484K shares , representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 3.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,475K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 3.32% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,469K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares , representing an increase of 21.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 38.75% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,452K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,170K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 6.92% over the last quarter.

NMI Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NMI Holdings, Inc., is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default.

