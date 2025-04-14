RBC Capital Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (LSE:0K6R)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Neurocrine Biosciences (LSE:0K6R) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.73% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is 166.67 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 139.57 GBX to a high of 201.87 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.73% from its latest reported closing price of 133.63 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is 2,153MM, a decrease of 8.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K6R is 0.31%, an increase of 13.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 117,481K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,286K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6R by 18.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,181K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6R by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,016K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares , representing an increase of 57.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6R by 185.55% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,579K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,528K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6R by 18.06% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,538K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares , representing an increase of 30.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K6R by 98.73% over the last quarter.

