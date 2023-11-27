RBC Capital Upgrades Mondelez International Inc. - (MDLZ)

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2023, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Mondelez International Inc. - (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from Sector Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.46% Upside

As of November 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mondelez International Inc. - is 81.26. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 13.46% from its latest reported closing price of 71.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mondelez International Inc. - is 33,114MM, a decrease of 6.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2952 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondelez International Inc. -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDLZ is 0.41%, a decrease of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 1,207,962K shares. The put/call ratio of MDLZ is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,449K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,203K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,350K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,828K shares, representing an increase of 12.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 85.79% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 34,720K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,806K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 12.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,427K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,808K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,255K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,791K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Mondelez International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mondelēz International, Inc. empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.