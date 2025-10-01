RBC Capital Upgrades Mercury Systems (MRCY)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Mercury Systems (NasdaqGS:MRCY) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.34% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mercury Systems is $66.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.34% from its latest reported closing price of $77.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mercury Systems is 1,223MM, an increase of 34.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury Systems. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 13.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRCY is 0.27%, an increase of 14.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 84,272K shares. The put/call ratio of MRCY is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JANA Partners Management holds 6,753K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,942K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 18.28% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,696K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,372K shares , representing a decrease of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 3.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,025K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,135K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 19.60% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,559K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,258K shares , representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 38.76% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,761K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 72.31% over the last quarter.

