RBC Capital Upgrades Kinross Gold (KGC)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.43% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kinross Gold is $44.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.01 to a high of $62.97. The average price target represents an increase of 35.43% from its latest reported closing price of $32.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kinross Gold is 3,219MM, a decrease of 54.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinross Gold. This is an decrease of 125 owner(s) or 14.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGC is 0.22%, an increase of 48.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.55% to 735,203K shares. The put/call ratio of KGC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 101,887K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,961K shares , representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 38,069K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,120K shares , representing a decrease of 18.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 30,361K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,371K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 87.04% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 29,147K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,820K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 13.08% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 24,975K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,080K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 27.53% over the last quarter.

