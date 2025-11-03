RBC Capital Upgrades Kilroy Realty (KRC)

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.85% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kilroy Realty is $41.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.85% from its latest reported closing price of $42.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kilroy Realty is 1,200MM, an increase of 6.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kilroy Realty. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRC is 0.24%, an increase of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.02% to 164,808K shares. The put/call ratio of KRC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 16,710K shares representing 14.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,460K shares , representing an increase of 61.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 168.74% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 9,057K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,372K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,549K shares , representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 5.17% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 4,288K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,611K shares , representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 4.51% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,177K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,209K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.