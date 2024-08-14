RBC Capital Upgrades Johnson Controls International (LSE:0Y7S)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Johnson Controls International (LSE:0Y7S) from Underperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.01% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Johnson Controls International is 76.14 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 60.56 GBX to a high of 90.23 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.01% from its latest reported closing price of 67.38 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Controls International is 28,505MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,970 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Controls International. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y7S is 0.32%, an increase of 11.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 792,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 85,273K shares representing 12.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,938K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 12.31% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 38,325K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,560K shares , representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 26.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 28,378K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,092K shares , representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 86.81% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 22,660K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,362K shares , representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 8.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,397K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,332K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.