RBC Capital Upgrades International Paper (IP)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for International Paper (NYSE:IP) from Sector Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.33% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Paper is 37.74. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.33% from its latest reported closing price of 33.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for International Paper is 21,306MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1493 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IP is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 325,275K shares. The put/call ratio of IP is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,149K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,118K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,151K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,568K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,807K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,773K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 1.20% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,270K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,351K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,223K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,207K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 0.84% over the last quarter.

International Paper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. It produces corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion.

See all International Paper regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.