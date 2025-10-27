RBC Capital Upgrades Honeywell International (HON)

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Honeywell International (NasdaqGS:HON) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.96% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Honeywell International is $259.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $216.35 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.96% from its latest reported closing price of $216.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Honeywell International is 40,167MM, a decrease of 1.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honeywell International. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HON is 0.41%, an increase of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.23% to 574,815K shares. The put/call ratio of HON is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,667K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,528K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 1.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,243K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,068K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,431K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,510K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,249K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,752K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 15,134K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,170K shares , representing an increase of 39.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 62.84% over the last quarter.

